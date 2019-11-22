Mission

The arts are essential to human development and the well being of individuals as well as the society at large. Community Arts Norristown (CAN) is dedicated to inspiring and nurturing youth and adults at all levels of their creative journey. We encourage participation in the arts through advocacy, education and outreach which will serve as a vital creative resource for the Norristown community and beyond.

Vision

Community Arts Norristown offers a variety of classes in artistic expression through programming and education. Collaborating with teaching artists we offer education in the following areas: fine arts, computer arts, dance, music, creative cooking, organic gardening, sewing, yoga and more. Through other organizations and the community we encourage the creation, appreciation and understanding of the arts. We seek to nurture a vibrant arts community, foster artistic excellence, and bring people together for a powerful shared experience that inspires a creative exchange of ideas one community at a time.

Website:http://communityartsnorristown.org/

Volunteer: http://communityartsnorristown.org/about-i-community-arts-norristown/opportunities/

Contact: